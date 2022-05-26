Family run parties corrupt, a danger to democracy: Modi attacks TRS in Telangana

Dynastic politics, pariwarwaad families are not just a political problem but pose a great threat to our democracy, the aspirations of the country's youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Hyderabad in an apparent reference to the K Chandrasekhar Rao rule in Telangana.

Just before Modi's arrival in the city, Chief Minister KCR left Hyderabad for Bengaluru where he held political consultations with the JD(S) leadership – former PM Deve Gowda and his son and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy.

"The country and the Telangana people are witnesses to how, when parties dedicated to one family come to power, these family members become the face of corruption. Unmindful of the sufferings of the poor, these leaders fill their own family coffers. To continue their loot, they also attempt to divide society. India of the 21st century should be freed of the pariwarwaad families and their rule. Wherever such change occurred, the avenues for development open up,” Modi said while addressing a gathering of BJP workers on his arrival at the Begumpet airport in Hyderabad on Thursday to participate in the 20th year celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB).

Telangana BJP has been accusing KCR of concentrating power in his family's hands. KCR's son KT Rama Rao is TRS working president, and state's IT, industries, municipal administration and urban development minister, nephew Harish Rao is health minister and daughter Kavitha Kalvakuntla became an MLC after losing the 2019 Nizamabad Lok Sabha poll. Another close relative was made a Rajya Sabha member.

KCR avoids Modi again

For the second time in less than four months, KCR has skipped the PM's event. The last time was when Modi came to unveil the giant statue of Saint Ramanujacharya near Hyderabad on 5 February.

Like then, KCR deputed the animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas to accompany Modi.

KCR, who has in recent months sharpened his attacks on Modi and the central government, is on a nationwide tour again to gather support for his idea of a non-BJP, non-Congress alliance.

KCR was in New Delhi and Chandigarh the last weekend, where he met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and former CM of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav. KCR's lunch meeting at the Gowda's residence in Bengaluru was part of this agenda.

“Telangana needs progressive government”

Citing the recent electoral victories, Modi said “Telangana people have made up their minds for a change” and that the formation of the BJP government is certain.

Without naming anyone, Modi said that superstitious persons cannot do justice to Telangana's potential. Since he became the CM in 2014, KCR was avoiding the state secretariat reportedly for its “bad vaastu”. The complex was finally demolished in 2020 and a new secretariat is under construction at the same spot.

“In this age of scientific temper, some people have become slaves to blind beliefs and they can harm anyone. I believe in science and technology. When I was the Gujarat CM, I used to repeatedly visit places said to be jinxed. UP CM Yogi Adityanath is a sanyasi wearing saffron robes and gives a particular impression but he too does not believe in superstitions. He also went to such places but became the CM for the second time. We need to save Telangana from irrational people,” Modi said.