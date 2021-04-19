Father confesses to killing 13-year-old daughter in Kerala

The nearly one-month-long mystery over the suspicious death of a 13-year old girl at Kochi in Kerala was partially solved after the girl's father, who was nabbed after a long chase, confessed to police that he killed her.

Mounting financial obligations was the primary reason behind the murder. The police said that mysteries like alcohol presence in the girl's body still need to be unraveled.

Vaiga, daughter of Kochi residents Sanu Mohan and Ramya, was found dead in Muttar river in Kochi on March 22. Mohan had dropped his wife Ramya at her house on March 21 and left for his flat with Vaiga. The two were later reported missing.

After recovering Vaiga's body, the police intensified its search for Mohan. On Sunday, police nabbed him from Karwar in Karnataka.

Kochi city police commissioner H Nagaraju said that Mohan confessed that he killed his daughter by strangulating her. There were many conflicts between his statements and the evidence gathered.

Mohan's version was that he decided to end his life owing to financial obligations and he wanted to kill his daughter as he feared that she will struggle after his death. He initially strangulated her at their flat and later took her to the river and threw her. Though his plan was to jump into the river afterward, he lost the courage to end life and hence, he fled.

The police is yet to take his statement into account and also probing into the involvement of any others.

Mohan was an interior designer and he raised funds from many persons saying that his bank accounts were frozen. Vaiga had even acted in a under-production Malayalam movie 'Billy'.