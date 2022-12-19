FIFA World cup celebrations end in violence in Kerala

While Kerala's football fever had been grabbing much attention, the celebrations over Argentina's victory on Sunday night led to violence in many parts of the state.

Even police personnel came under attack at a couple of places as the celebrations crossed the limits. The video footage of the incident has gone viral.

At Palliyanmoola in the Kannur district, fans of Argentina and France entered into a clash in which three suffered injuries. One person, identified as Anurag, suffered multiple injuries. Five persons were held in connection to the violence.

A police officer was attacked by a gang at Thalassery in the district after he tried to stop some youths who were over-speeding on two-wheelers to celebrate Argentina's victory.

At Kochi city, a police official was attacked by a gang that was celebrating Argentina's victory late into the night. While the police asked the fans to disperse, a few of them dragged a police official.

In the coastal area of Pozhiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram, a police team was attacked by a gang that was consuming liquor in public to celebrate Argentina's victory.

Meanwhile, a couple of restaurants in the Thrissur district were supplying biryani and other food items free to customers on Monday.



Huge cutouts of football players had been a common sight in Kerala ever since the football fever began. Even FIFA had shared a widely circulated picture of legendary football players, including Lionel Messi, on a river.

