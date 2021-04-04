First transgender candidate pulls out of Kerala polls

First transgender candidate Anannyah Kumari Alex pulls out of Kerala polls, accuses party of harassment

Alex was in the poll fray from the Vengara constituency in the Malappuram district

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 04 2021, 05:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2021, 15:31 ist
Anannyah Kumari Alex. Credit: Facebook

Anannyah Kumari Alex, the first transgender candidate to fight the Kerala Assembly polls, backed out of the contest as the Democratic Social Justice Party (DSJP) nominee on April 3 alleging that she is facing stigma, gender discrimination and sexual harassment from her own party.

Alex, who was in the poll fray from the Vengara constituency in the Malappuram district, said she filed a police complaint against the DSJP and the leaders who harassed her.

Read: We can be better leaders, says Anannyah Kumari Alex

"I withdrew because I am facing stigma, gender discrimination and sexual harassment from the Democratic Social Justice Party They are trying to play with me to get more publicity. They had some plans and reasons for putting me in the front," she told ANI
 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Transgender
Kerala
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists have put Covid-19 patients in these 3 groups

Scientists have put Covid-19 patients in these 3 groups

Egypt's female ship captain 'blamed for Canal blockage'

Egypt's female ship captain 'blamed for Canal blockage'

Tourist hotspots are opening but not everyone is happy

Tourist hotspots are opening but not everyone is happy

Should museums sell treasured works?

Should museums sell treasured works?

DH Toon | Debate over interplanetary travel in Assembly

DH Toon | Debate over interplanetary travel in Assembly

Super Mario Bros. copy sells for $660K at auction

Super Mario Bros. copy sells for $660K at auction

'Golden Parade' of pharaohs to new home starts in Cairo

'Golden Parade' of pharaohs to new home starts in Cairo

DH Toon | Islamists, Sheikh Hasina's challenge

DH Toon | Islamists, Sheikh Hasina's challenge

How pandemics change the course of history

How pandemics change the course of history

 