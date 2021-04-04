First transgender candidate Anannyah Kumari Alex pulls out of Kerala polls, accuses party of harassment

Anannyah Kumari Alex, the first transgender candidate to fight the Kerala Assembly polls, backed out of the contest as the Democratic Social Justice Party (DSJP) nominee on April 3 alleging that she is facing stigma, gender discrimination and sexual harassment from her own party.

Alex, who was in the poll fray from the Vengara constituency in the Malappuram district, said she filed a police complaint against the DSJP and the leaders who harassed her.

"I withdrew because I am facing stigma, gender discrimination and sexual harassment from the Democratic Social Justice Party They are trying to play with me to get more publicity. They had some plans and reasons for putting me in the front," she told ANI.

