Former Kerala Congress leader Lathika Subhash may join NCP

A former woman Congress leader in Kerala who had grabbed attention after she tonsured her head to protest against the poor representation of women in Congress's candidate list, is likely to join the NCP.

Lathika Subhash, a former Kerala Mahila Congress state president, had held talks with NCP state president P C Chacko, who had also quit the Congress recently. She later said that she would announce her decision soon and added that she would prefer NCP over any other party.

Lathika had tonsured her head at the Kerala PCC office when the candidates for the election were announced. She was also expecting a seat. She later contested as an independent candidate from Ettumanoor in Kottayam district, but was unsuccessful.