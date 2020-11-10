Four Tamil Nadu fishermen held by Sri Lankan Navy

Four Tamil Nadu fishermen held by Sri Lankan Navy

The fishermen have been taken to Kangesanthurai in the island nation

  • Nov 10 2020, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 14:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Four Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday when they were allegedly fishing in the sea off Kodiakarai coast, a fishermen association here said.

The fishermen belonging to Tarangambadi in this district were apprehended for allegedly entering the Lankan territorial waters.

The fishermen ventured into the sea on November 7 and were fishing about 20 knots southeast of Kodiakarai this morning when the Lankan naval personnel came to the spot and arrested them, representatives of the association claimed.

The fishermen have been taken to Kangesanthurai in the island nation, they said and added that they have lodged complaints with the officials of the fisheries department. 

