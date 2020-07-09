Gold smuggling: Central agencies ask Kerala police help

Gold Smuggling case: Central agencies seek Kerala police help to track absconding woman

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • Jul 09 2020, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 16:34 ist
Seized gold bars are kept on display by Indian police officials at a police station. Credit: Reuters Photo

Central agencies have sought the "assistance" of Kerala police in finding out the whereabouts of a woman, a former employee of a foreign country's consulate in the state, wanted in connection with the sensational gold smuggling case.

Sources privy to the development told PTI that central agencies have "written" to the state police seeking its "technical assistance" in tracking down two absconding persons--a woman and her friend-- who are wanted in connection with the case.

The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Wednesday shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his "intervention for an effective investigation" into the seizure of gold worth crores of rupees from a "diplomatic baggage" at Thiruvananthapuram international airport. Meanwhile, the absconding woman, who is suspected to be a prime accused in the case, has moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail. The woman moved the bail application via online on Wednesday night.

The gold, weighing over 30kg, was seized from a "diplomatic baggage" that had landed by air cargo at Thiruvananthapuram international Airport recently. The Customs department has said it suspected a smuggling syndicate had misused the name of a person who enjoys diplomatic immunity. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala High Court
Kerala

What's Brewing

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

The Lead: Actor Nithya Menen on her new web series

The Lead: Actor Nithya Menen on her new web series

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

 