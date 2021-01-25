Have a very good relationship with DMK, says Rahul

Have a very good relationship with DMK, says Rahul Gandhi amid cracks in alliance in Puducherry

The former Congress President's assertion comes amid strains in the parties' alliance in neighbouring Puducherry

PTI
PTI, Karur ,
  • Jan 25 2021, 21:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2021, 21:12 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets supporters during his election campaign for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, in Karur. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday affirmed his party's alliance with the M K Stalin-led DMK in Tamil Nadu, saying "we are having a very good relationship" with the Dravidian party.

The former Congress President's assertion comes amid strains in the parties' alliance in neighbouring Puducherry and whether it would have a bearing on their electoral tie up in Tamil Nadu.

"We are having a very good relationship with DMK. We have full respect for (late DMK chief M) Karunanidhi, full respect for Stalin ji and we have full faith in the alliance," he told reporters.

Gandhi was responding to queries over 'issues' in the alliance between the two parties in Puducherry. Last week, cracks appeared to have developed in the decade-old alliance between the ruling Congress and DMK in the union territory just months ahead of the assembly polls, with senior leader S Jagathratchagan of the Dravidian party pitching for contesting all 30 seats.

The DMK has also been of late distancing itself from the Congress in the UT, leading to speculations that all is not well between the two. However, Gandhi on Monday said that "the aim of the (DMK-Congress) alliance is to stop the RSS ideology from coming into Tamil Nadu."

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was controlling the Tamil Nadu government by remote and "we are going to take away its batteries" in the coming elections, likely in April-May.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
DMK
Tamil Nadu
Rahul Gandhi
Puducherry

What's Brewing

Republic Day Parade 2021: All you need to know

Republic Day Parade 2021: All you need to know

480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis

480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis

How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China

How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China

Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star

Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star

The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'

DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'

How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'

 