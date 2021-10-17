'Hindus only' job advertisement creates uproar in TN

'Hindus only' job advertisement creates uproar in Tamil Nadu

The advertisement said that only Hindus need to apply for the posts, which has led to a major uproar

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Oct 17 2021, 14:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2021, 14:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An advertisement by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (H&CE) for various posts in its college inviting only Hindus has created an uproar in the state with several individuals and organisations coming out against it.

The advertisement, which appeared in various publications on October 13 for various teaching and non-teaching posts for Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College in Kolathur, has stated that the posts are 'Only for Hindus".

The HR&CE department is opening four new arts and science colleges, including Kapaleeswarar college in Kolathur from 2021-22.

Read more: Religion and science in ‘New India’

The advertisement was for walk-in-interviews for the post of assistant professors to teach Bcom, BBA, BSc Computer Science, BCA, Tamil, English, Mathematics courses and also for Physical education director and librarian.

Walk-in interviews for the post of non-teaching staff, including office assistant, junior assistant, watchman, and sweeper were also sought.

The advertisement said that only Hindus need to apply for the posts, which has led to a major uproar.

K Pandyan, former president of Association of University teachers, while speaking to IANS said, "HR&CE department has 36 schools, five arts, and science colleges and a polytechnic college and this is the first time that such an advertisement has appeared stating that posts are reserved for Hindus only."

He further said that a department that is run by the government cannot discriminate on the grounds of religion and make candidates from other religions ineligible.

Pandyan cited the example of Muslim Service Society Wakf Board College in Madurai which has several non-Muslim faculty members. He said that the government can run the colleges only on the basis of what is written in the constitution.

HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu was not available for comment.

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Hindus
Tamil Nadu
Advertisement
communalism
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Russia crew back after filming first movie in space

Russia crew back after filming first movie in space

Why are heart ailments more prevalent in young adults?

Why are heart ailments more prevalent in young adults?

From the land of the wizards of Oz

From the land of the wizards of Oz

DH Toon | Gandhiji behind Savarkar's mercy petitions?

DH Toon | Gandhiji behind Savarkar's mercy petitions?

 