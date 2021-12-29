Hosur may get its own airport as Tamil Nadu commissions study 

After a failed attempt, the Tamil Nadu government has renewed its efforts to set up an airport in the industrial hub of Hosur, located just outside Bengaluru, with the border town emerging as a hub for electric scooters and their accessories like batteries.

The fresh endeavour is being spearheaded by the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO), which on Wednesday sought proposals from consultants to undertake demand assessment, air traffic forecasting and identification of potential sites for setting up the airport.

The state’s efforts in 2018 to launch services from a private airport owned by Taneja Aerospace and Aviation in Hosur failed due to a slew of factors, including the location falling within 150 km of the Bengaluru International Airport. Though Hosur was part of the ambitious UDAN scheme, there has been no forward movement.

Road/rail connectivity

The new study will identify at least three potential sites for setting up the airport, analyse air traffic growth trends in the past decade in nearby airports, forecast traffic for the next 30 years and assess the catchment area of the proposed airport and availability of landside road and rail connectivity, government officials told DH.

Apart from passenger traffic, they said, the study will assess the potential cargo that can be economically handled at the airport and possible diversion of cargo movement from other airports.

“TIDCO has called for consultants to conduct a feasibility study on identifying a location for an airport in Hosur. The study will take a detailed look into all factors,” Pankaj Kumar Bansal, chairman and managing director of TIDCO, told DH.

He said the consultant will study the feasibility of launching flight operations from the Taneja Aerospace complex in Hosur, besides other options.

Another senior official told DH that the study will focus more on the location of the airport and its feasibility. The official said the government feels an airport is essential for Hosur since it is one of the favourite destinations for investors.

Distance from Bengaluru airport

“Bengaluru city may be close to Hosur, but not its airport. We feel Hosur should have an exclusive airport given its status as an industrial hub which will only grow in the coming years. The distance from Bengaluru airport to Hosur is also a factor. We are exploring all possibilities,” the official said.

Tie-up with BIAL

The possibility of a tie-up with BIAL is also being explored, the official quoted above said, adding that an airport in Hosur will not just be beneficial to those from Tamil Nadu, but also to people from Bengaluru who will get the option of a second airport.

BIAL may be interested in the fresh proposal, sources said. However, they added no such proposal has been officially communicated to them as yet.

Five companies, including Ola, have signed MoUs with the Tamil Nadu government for setting up their factories to manufacture e-scooters in and around Hosur in Krishnagiri district.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha earlier this year, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen V K Singh had said that BIAL had told the government that it may consider a one-time concession for the purpose of the regional connectivity scheme, subject to the parties entering into an agreement with specific conditions.

