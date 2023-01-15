Hotelier linked to death due to food-poisoning in Kerala arrested

Kerala police on Sunday arrested the owner of a hotel here in connection with the recent death of a young woman after consuming food from the eatery in December-end.
Kasargod native, Latheef (37) was arrested in from Bengaluru by a team of Kerala police from Kottayam.
On January 8, police arrested the chef of the restaurant at Kadampuzha after it was found that Reshmi, a nurse of a medical college here, died of food-poisoning.
Latheef has been absconding since then. Reshmi had ordered food from that eatery. Besides her, 21 others, too, had fallen ill after taking food from the same eatery, police had said.
