IAF carries out firing of Akash and Igla missiles in Andhra Pradesh's Suryalanka

The Indian Air Force has carried out firing of the indigenously developed Akash missile system along with Russian short-range Igla missiles as part of a drill at air force station Suryalanka in Andhra Pradesh, officials said.

Vice Chief of Air Staff (VCAS) Air Marshal HS Arora witnessed the surface-to-air guided weapons firing drill on Tuesday, they said.

The firing of the missiles was carried out as part of an exercise from November 23 to December 2, the officials said.

"Akash missile system along with Russian short-range Igla missiles were fired and engaged the Manoeuverable Expendable Aerial Targets (MEAT) providing near realistic training to the combat crew," said an IAF official.

"While the country continues to face the unprecedented challenge of COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Air Force continues to hone its operational capabilities with an eye on the prevailing security situation," he said.

In his address to the air warriors, Air Marshal Arora commended the participating combat squadrons for their professionalism.

He urged the air warriors to be ready to apply the lessons learnt in the exercise in any emerging operational scenario, the officials said.