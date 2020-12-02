IAF conducts Akash, Igla missiles firing in Suryalanka

IAF carries out firing of Akash and Igla missiles in Andhra Pradesh's Suryalanka

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 02 2020, 23:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 23:55 ist
Vice Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal HS Arora (unseen) witnessed 'Surface to Air Guided Weapons Firing' as a part of Combined Guided Weapons Firing 2020, at Air Force Station Suryalanka in Guntur District, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The Indian Air Force has carried out firing of the indigenously developed Akash missile system along with Russian short-range Igla missiles as part of a drill at air force station Suryalanka in Andhra Pradesh, officials said.

Vice Chief of Air Staff (VCAS) Air Marshal HS Arora witnessed the surface-to-air guided weapons firing drill on Tuesday, they said.

The firing of the missiles was carried out as part of an exercise from November 23 to December 2, the officials said.

"Akash missile system along with Russian short-range Igla missiles were fired and engaged the Manoeuverable Expendable Aerial Targets (MEAT) providing near realistic training to the combat crew," said an IAF official.

"While the country continues to face the unprecedented challenge of COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Air Force continues to hone its operational capabilities with an eye on the prevailing security situation," he said.

In his address to the air warriors, Air Marshal Arora commended the participating combat squadrons for their professionalism.

He urged the air warriors to be ready to apply the lessons learnt in the exercise in any emerging operational scenario, the officials said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Air Force
Andhra Pradesh

What's Brewing

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Disability: A tale of two societies

Disability: A tale of two societies

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

 