IIT-M launches ‘Venkataraman and Sita Srinivasan Chair' on Innovation

The prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has launched ‘Venkataraman and Sita Srinivasan Chair' on Innovation and New Product Development. The chair professorship is being launched by Prof. V ‘Seenu’ Srinivasan, an alumnus of IIT-M, with a sum of $160,000.

Prof. Srinivasan, Adams Distinguished Professor of Management, Emeritus, Stanford University, USA, received his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering in the year 1966. He secured a gold medal.

Prof. V. ‘Seenu’ Srinivasan was formerly the Director of Stanford Business School’s Doctoral Program, Chair of the marketing area, and Faculty Director of its Strategic Marketing Management executive program. He has received innumerable prestigious awards for his significant research contributions in the field of marketing and market research, the IIT-M said.

“My teaching in India for the past dozen years at the Indian School of Business and at Great Lakes of Institute of Management, together with this endowment for IITM Chaired Professorship, is my means of giving back to Mother India. The chair is dedicated to my father, Venkataraman who has made me who I am today. It is also a tribute to my wife Sita, for her unwavering support to me all these years,” Prof Srinivasan said.

IIT-M Director Prof V Kamakoti announced Prof. G. Venkatarathnam, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, as the first occupant of ‘Venkataraman and Sita Srinivasan Chair' on Innovation. Prof Venkatarathnam leads a research group with a mission to develop innovative refrigeration systems, heat exchangers and design thermodynamic tools with the goal of creating new world-class products.

“Endowments such as these go a long way in inspiring faculty, students and the next generation of faculty to strive for excellence. I have been fortunate to have taught at IIT Madras and it has been a fulfilling career. The accomplishments in my life have been due to the Institute’s environment and the students who have worked with me over the years,” he said.

Prof. G. Venkatarathnam’s Research Interests include the development of new innovative refrigeration systems, the development of Low GWP Refrigerant mixtures, the improvement of efficiency of refrigeration and air-conditioning systems, and thermodynamics of mixtures.

