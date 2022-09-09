IIT-M signs MoU with Sydney University to address energy challenges

The prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) and the University of Sydney on Friday entered into a research partnership to address energy challenges being faced by the world. The two renowned institutions will collaborate on energy storage and conversion, solar desalination and cold storage, photo and electrochemical energy, gas turbines, micro-grids and renewable energy systems.

According to a press release from the IIT-M, each institution will invest AUD 50,000 a year in joint funding for up to four research projects and the partnership will see experts from the two institutions working together to develop research and advance technology in fields related to energy.

Researchers across disciplines including science and engineering will collaborate on areas such as energy storage and conversion, solar desalination and cold storage, photo and electrochemical energy, gas turbines, micro-grids and renewable energy systems. An MoU to this effect was signed between IIT-M Director Prof V Kamakoti and University of Sydney’s Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Mark Scott and Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research, Professor Emma Johnston.

Prof. Mark Scott is in India to further strengthen the University of Sydney’s engagement with India and to participate in the Australia India Leadership Dialogue. He said that the partnership with IITM reflected the University’s commitment to India and the importance of international collaboration in solving global challenges, the IIT-M said.

“Together, our researchers will examine crucial questions, such as how to decarbonise and provide affordable energy to remote communities. They will collaborate on renewable energy technologies that are robust, cost-effective and reliable,” Scott added.

Prof. Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement), IIT-M said the MoU will enable deeper research collaborations between our Universities.

Professor Kondo-Francois Aguey-Zinsou from the University of Sydney’s Faculty of Science said the two institutions’ shared strengths could accelerate the development of alternative technologies to benefit both India and Australia.

“There is no time to waste in finding solutions that will help us adapt to the impacts of climate change. The possibilities around the transition to clean energy systems are exciting. We can combine our thinking to develop truly sustainable solutions that can be rapidly adopted,” the professor added.