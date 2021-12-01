IIT-Madras' day one placements up 43% from 2020 figures

Phase-1 of campus placements at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) began on Wednesday with a record 43 per cent increase with 176 offers being made by 34 companies, including Microsoft and Goldman Sachs.

Other top recruiters who gave offers to IIT-M students include Texas Instruments, Bajaj Auto, Bain and Company, Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co, and McKinsey.

The institute said a total of 176 offers have been made by 34 companies during day one’s session 1.1 on Wednesday, which is higher than any of the preceding academic years. In the academic year of 2020-21, 123 offers were made by 22 companies at the end of Session 1.1.

A total of 11 international offers were received from four companies by the end of session 1.1.

“Further, during the current 2021-22 Academic Year, IIT Madras students received 231 PPOs. Thus, a total number of 407 job offers have been received by the end of the 1.1 session,” IIT-M said, adding that the phase-I of placements is expected to continue till December 10, 2021.

In the second and final slot of day one placements (session 1.2) that are being held between 4 pm to midnight today, 32 companies are looking for 68 profiles. These companies include Amazon, Groww, Flipkart, Intel, Samsung and Twitter.

“This fantastic performance by our students is a testament to their academic training and quality, and the value that they bring to their recruiters. The Institute Placement team has worked tirelessly to ensure the best possible job opportunities for our students. I hope that we continue to place more students in jobs that meet their aspirations over the next few days,” Prof. C.S. Shankar Ram, Advisor (Training and Placement), IIT-M, said.

The institute said a total of 1,498 students across different streams of study have registered for placements in the 2021-22 academic year, while the number of companies that have registered for phase-I placements is 382.

Check out latest DH videos here