Impose President's rule and save AP, Chandrababu Naidu appeals to Centre

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu has appealed for the Narendra Modi government's intervention “to save people of Andhra Pradesh from the drug mafia and fascist regime”.

The former chief minister began a 36-hour hunger strike on Thursday morning at the party's central office in Mangalagiri which was vandalised allegedly by YSRCP men on Tuesday.

Addressing the party leaders and cadres, Naidu said that CM Jaganmohan Reddy is growing impatient “over the widening public resentment against the atrocities, all-round corruption and attacks on the constitutional institutions under his regime”.

“The attack on TDP's offices was not a sporadic, isolated incident but a culmination of two and half years of lawless, anarchic and oppressive regime,” Naidu said while reiterating his demand to invoke Article 356, central rule, in Andhra Pradesh.

“The AP ganja mafia business is not limited to the state but has spread to Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka. There is a need to save our youth from these drug-peddling gangs. The future of this state and the country is at stake now,” Naidu said.

The TDP has been accusing YSRCP leaders and legislators of being involved in the ganja-drug trade.

The AP police on Wednesday night arrested Pattabhi Ram, the TDP leader whose disparaging comments on CM Reddy were said to have provoked the ruling party men to go on a rampage inside the TDP's Mangalagiri head office on Tuesday, injuring few TDP activists.

The TDP chief stated that the Reddy regime was responsible “for the organised mafia gangs dealing with drugs, sand, liquor, lands, mines and all other resources in AP.”

“About 3,000 kg of heroin, costing about Rs 10 crore a kg, was seized at Mundra port when it was being transported in the name of a Vijayawada firm. But Vijayawada Police Commissioner states there were no AP links. Wherever ganja was seized in the country, its origins are traced to Andhra. Ganja worth about Rs 8,000 crore is being cultivated in over 25,000 acres in AP,” Naidu said adding that Jagan was causing irreparable damage to the state.

CM Reddy refuted the allegations while speaking at the Police Commemoration Day event in Vijayawada on Thursday

“Crime is taking new forms of late with political elements trying to stall welfare activities. They have gone to the extent of using the most vulgar words against the Chief Minister,” said Reddy, adding that such elements are creating rifts among castes and religions.

“Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Andhra Pradesh DGP, and Vijayawada Police Commissioner have all clarified that the state has no links with the drugs case and yet some vested interests are raking up the issue to defame our government. They are trying to brand Andhra Pradesh youth as drug addicts,” the CM said.

