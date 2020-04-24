In Kerala, live fish gets stuck in a man's throat

Krishnan, aged around 65, of Chavakkad about 25 kilometres from Kerala's Thirussur city, met with a bizarre incident on Thursday

A live fish got stuck in his throat. The fish was later taken out through a surgical procedure.

There were two versions of the incident. While some local people said that the fish, said to be a pearl spot, entered his mouth while he was taking a bath in the river. Another version was that Krishnan was engaged in fishing and after catching one fish he kept in tightly between his teeth and was trying to catch another one. The fish then slipped into his mouth.

Some local people who witnessed him struggling for breath rushed him to a nearby hospital. He was later taken to a private hospital in Thrissur.