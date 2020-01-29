Interceptor Boat C448 anchored at New Mangaluru Port

Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar commissioned the Indian Coast Interceptor Boat C-448 at New Mangalore Port on Wednesday.

The water jet propelled vessel (27.80 mts in length) has an endurance of 500 nautical miles at 20 knots.

The vessel fitted with latest state of the art navigation and communication equipment can achieve a speed of 45 knots. Thus, the vessel is designed for high speed interception, close coast patrol, low intensity maritime operations, maritime surveillance, search and rescue.

The quick reaction capability coupled with modern equipment and system ensures that the vessel responds to any maritime situation. With a crew of 12 personnel, C-448 is Commanded by Assistant Commandant Apoorva Sharma. The Interceptor Boat will be based at Mangaluru. Vijay Bhaskar, who commissioned the IB, said that the crew should discharge their duties faithfully and with courage.