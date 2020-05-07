Vizag gas leak: Israel expresses 'deepest sympathies'

Israel expresses 'deepest sympathies' to families of victims of Vizag gas leak

PTI
Jerusalem,
  May 07 2020, 18:14 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 18:14 ist
Vapour billows out from LG Polymers industry after a major chemical gas leak, in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, Thursday, May 07, 2020. So far 11 people have died and 1,000 others exposed to the gas leak. (PTI Photo)

Israel on Thursday expressed its "deepest sympathies" to the families of the victims of the gas leak tragedy in Visakhapatnam and prayed for the early recovery of those affected.

"I send my deepest sympathies to the families of the victims of the #VizaGasLeak and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a tweet.

"The thoughts and prayers of the people of Israel are with the people of #Visakhapatnam as well as @DrSJaishankar and @AdhraPradeshCM at this time," Katz added.

The styrene gas leaked from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday, killing at least 11 people and impacting about 1,000.

