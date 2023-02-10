ISRO's SSLV-D2 with 3 satellites lifts off successfully

ISRO's SSLV-D2 with 3 satellites lifts off successfully from Sriharikota

This was ISRO's maiden mission this year

PTI
PTI, Sriharikota (AP),
  • Feb 10 2023, 09:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 09:42 ist
Launch of SSLV-D2/EOS-07 Mission. Credit: Youtube

ISRO's SSLV D2 carrying EOS-07 satellite and two co-passenger payloads lifted off from the spaceport on Friday.

In its second developmental flight, SSLV D2 carried EOS-07, an earth observation satellite as its main payload, and two others--Janus-1 built by US-based Antaris and Chennai-headquartered Space Kidz India's AzaadiSAT-2.

This was ISRO's maiden mission this year.

At the end of a six-and-a-half-hour countdown, the 34-meter tall rocket lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here, even as ISRO has pinned hopes on it to lead the space agency to success in tapping the small satellite launch vehicle market.

The maiden flight of SSLV on August 7, 2022, was a partial failure due to an orbit anomaly and deviation in the flight path of the rocket.

SSLV caters to the launch of up to 500 kg satellites to low earth orbits on a 'launch-on-demand' basis. It provides low-cost access to space, offers low turn-around time and flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, and demands minimal launch infrastructure. EOS-07 is a 156.3 kg satellite that has been designed, developed, and realised by ISRO.

New experiments include mm-Wave Humidity Sounder and Spectrum Monitoring Payload.

While, Janus-1 is a 10.2 kg satellite, the 8.7 kg AzaadiSAT-2 is a combined effort of about 750 girl students across India guided by Space Kidz India, Chennai.

The mission objective is to inject these satellites into a 450-km circular orbit.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ISRO
India News
Science News
Space

What's Brewing

ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam

ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam

78% Indians fall for ChatGPT-written love letters

78% Indians fall for ChatGPT-written love letters

DH Toon: 'Best spinner is in Parliament'

DH Toon: 'Best spinner is in Parliament'

Meta restores Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram

Meta restores Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram

Syrian students in B'luru worried about kin back home

Syrian students in B'luru worried about kin back home

 