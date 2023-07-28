Andhra Pradesh High Court's new Chief Justice sworn in

Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur sworn in as Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, ministers and officials attended the ceremony.

Andhra Pradesh High Court. Credit: DH File Photo

Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court here on Friday by Governor S Abdul Nazeer.

Thakur succeeds Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra, who was elevated as a Supreme Court Judge recently.

Born on April 25, 1964, Thakur enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi on October 18, 1989. He was appointed as a permanent Judge of Jammu and Kashmir High Court on March 8, 2013.

Later, he was transferred to the High Court of Judicature at Mumbai on June 10, 2022.

