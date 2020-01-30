Kalakshetra denies permission for T M Krishna's book launch

Kalakshetra Foundation on Thursday withdrew permission granted for the release of a book on the life history of unsung heroes of Mridangam by eminent Carnatic singer T M Krishna at its auditorium and cited that it has a lot of “political overtones” in the publication as the reason.

Sebastian and Sons: A Brief History of Mridangam Makers writ0ten by Krishna, the outspoken singer who took the Carnatic music out of the sabhas to the streets of Chennai, was scheduled to be released at the Rukmini Arangam in Kalakshetra Foundation on February 2.

As excerpts of the book appeared in a national English daily on Thursday, Kalakshetra Foundation dashed off a letter to publishers of the book, Westland Publications Pvt. Ltd, informing them that the permission granted for the launch has been withdrawn.

In the book, Krishna profiles the unsung heroes who handcrafted mrdangam for generations together. The book is understood to have some reference to the cow and that seems to have irked Kalakshetra Foundation, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Culture.

“Being a Government organisation, it cannot allow any programme that may instigate political, cultural and social disharmony. The book review which has appeared today contains certain statements relating to the book which touch controversial issues and certainly have a lot of political overtones,” Kalakshetra Foundation Director Revathi Ramachandran said in the letter.

She also said the foundation was “unaware” of the controversies at the time of renting the auditorium. “We, therefore, regret to inform you that we hereby withdraw our permission given for the usage of our auditorium for the book release function,” Revathi Ramachandran said.