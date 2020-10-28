Karnataka logs 3,146 new Covid-19 cases, 55 deaths

With 3,146 fresh infections and 55 deaths on Wednesday, Karnataka's Covid-19 tally and cumulative fatalities reached 8,12,784 and 11,046 respectively, the health department said.

A total of 7,384 people were discharged, taking the aggregate recoveries to 7,33,558 and the active cases stood at 68,161, including 939 in intensive care units of various hospitals.

Bengaluru Urban district contributed almost 50 per cent of the fresh infections with 1,612 cases and reported 23 of the 55 mortalities due to Covid-19, a bulletin said.

Cumulatively, it has reported 3,30,862 infections, 3,801 deaths, 2,83,300 discharges, including 4,457 on Wednesday.

It has 43,760 active cases.

Most of those who died of coronavirus on Wednesday were above 50 and had Severe Acute Respiratory Illness or the Influenza-like illness.

The department said as on Wednesday over 56,804 people were home quarantined in the past one week whereas, in the past 14 days, 3,69,269 primary contacts and 3,49,636 secondary contacts were traced.

As many as 86,154 tests were done on Wednesday with 61,898 of them using the RT-PCR method, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 76 lakh, it added.