Kerala awaits Karnataka’s nod for Thalasserry-Mysuru rail tunnel amid ecological concerns

While the Kerala government’s fresh proposal for Thalasserry-Mysuru rail line with tunnels through Bandipur and Nagarhole forest areas have not gone down well with environmentalists of Wayanad, the state government is of the view that it is one of the best options with least ecological impact.

Kerala Transport Principal Secretary K R Jyothilal said that the state has already finished the survey and was expecting a positive response from Karnataka for conducting the survey.

It is the fourth such project proposal, beginning with the decades-old Nilambur-Nanjangud line, followed by another through Bandipur and another through Kodagu.

All these faced resistance from environmentalists who raised concerns over felling trees and disturbing wildlife ecology, prompting Kerala to moot underground railway lines.

Wayanad Nature Protection Group president N Badusha told DH that apart from disturbing the ecology of the forest areas, the proposed line may also pose a threat to the Kottiyoor-Periya elephant corridor. He questioned the need to construct such a rail line by disturbing the forest ecology.

Jyothilal said the proposed tunnel would be at least 30 metres below the ground and would not disturb the forest ecosystem, as the area identified was not a protected forest. Citing the Kolkata metro’s tunnel under Hoogly river, he said there was adequate technology to construct the tunnel line without disturbing the ecology.

He said the Kerala Rail Development Corporation would initiate further steps like preparation of detailed project report, once Karnataka government agrees to conduct the survey.