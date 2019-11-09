Kerala CM, Muslim leaders welcome Ayodhya verdict

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appealed to the people to accept the SC verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue and maintain restraint, while tight vigil has been imposed at all communally sensitive areas across Kerala.

Prohibitory orders were clamped at Manjeshwar, Kumbala, Kasargod, Chanderi and Hosdurg areas of Kasargod district in North Kerala.

Various Muslim outfits in the state also accepted the SC order. Indian Union Muslim League leader Panakkad Syed Hyderalai Shihad Tangal said that the party would accept the SC order. A meeting of the party leaders to be held on Monday would analyse the order, he said. All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar urged that no one should create trouble.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said that everyone was bound to accept the verdict of the apex court.