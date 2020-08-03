Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan admits laxity in containing Covid-19

Kerala CM Vijayan admits laxity in containing Covid-19

Admitting laxity in containing the spread of Covid-19, Kerala government has decided to engage police for contact tracing and stringent enforcement of containment measures.

Indirectly accusing Opposition parties for Covid-19 spike, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the mass gatherings and demonstrations were organised without following the social distancing norms. These led to laxity in the fight against Covid-19.

Vijayan said that police would be able to trace contacts quite swiftly, enforce containment measures effectively and check quarantine violations. Hence police were being given the charge. Ernakulam city police commissioner IG Vijay Sakhare, who effectively led lockdown measures in Kasargod, was made the nodal officer for these measures.

As many as 962 fresh cases were reported in Kerala on Monday, of which 801 were due to local spread. With the death of two more, the total Covid-19 deaths reached 84, and the active cases reached 11,487 as 815 more recovered. Around 174 clusters were so far spotted in the state.

