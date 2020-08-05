Kerala CM sets two-week target to contain Covid-19

Kerala CM sets two-week target to contain Covid-19

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 05 2020, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 22:40 ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has set a two week target to officials to contain Covid-19 spread.

It was as part of the decision to engage police for contact tracing and other steps for containing Covid-19 that the Chief Minister gave a two week target. State chief secretary Vishwas Mehta instructed the district police and health authorities to work in coordination to attain this.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

Vijayan said on Wednesday that the opposition parties and other vested interest groups were trying to spread a wrong interpretation that police were given the full charge of Covid-19 contact tracing and related activities. The police would be working in coordination with health department, he said.

Meanwhile, 1,195 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the state on Wednesday, while 1,234 recovered. Seven more person died of Covid in the state taking the total Covid-19 deaths to 94.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Kerala
Pinarayi Vijayan

What's Brewing

The fertiliser that caused the Beirut blast

The fertiliser that caused the Beirut blast

Sacred soil, gold bricks: Contributions for Ram Mandir

Sacred soil, gold bricks: Contributions for Ram Mandir

How NASA astronauts describe noisy, jolting descent

How NASA astronauts describe noisy, jolting descent

The Lead: Rasika Dugal on her OTT release and the virus

The Lead: Rasika Dugal on her OTT release and the virus

Key figures of the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement

Key figures of the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

 