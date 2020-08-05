Kerala CM sets two-week target to contain Covid-19

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has set a two week target to officials to contain Covid-19 spread.

It was as part of the decision to engage police for contact tracing and other steps for containing Covid-19 that the Chief Minister gave a two week target. State chief secretary Vishwas Mehta instructed the district police and health authorities to work in coordination to attain this.

Vijayan said on Wednesday that the opposition parties and other vested interest groups were trying to spread a wrong interpretation that police were given the full charge of Covid-19 contact tracing and related activities. The police would be working in coordination with health department, he said.

Meanwhile, 1,195 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the state on Wednesday, while 1,234 recovered. Seven more person died of Covid in the state taking the total Covid-19 deaths to 94.