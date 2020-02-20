Kerala dead bus driver, conductor applauded for good service

Conductor and driver of the ill-fated Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus that met with an accident at Avinashi in Tiruppur on the wee hours of Thursday were recipients of note of appreciation for taking care of a passenger who fell ill during a journey to Bengaluru in 2018.

Condolences and praises are being showered on the duo, conductor cum driver V R Baiju, 42, and driver V D Girish, 43, who were killed in the accident. A post of 2018 praising Baiju and Gireesh for their sincere service is again viral on the social media. Many frequent travelers in the bus were also emotionally sharing their experiences they had with the two.

Dr. Kavitha, a passenger who boarded the bus to Bengaluru from Thrissur districts in Kerala on June 3, 2018, suffered giddiness during the wee hours of the next day. As first aid did not give much relief to her, Baiju and Gireesh, who were driver-cum-conductors of the bus, immediately rushed the bus to Janani Hospital at Hosur.

As hospital authorities suggested that someone should stay back with the patient until some of her relatives arrive, Baiju agreed to stay back while Gireesh resumed the journey to Bengaluru with the remaining passengers.

Talks about the service of the two then went viral on the social media and then managing director of KSRTC, Tomin Thachankary, who came across the incident gave a note of appreciation to the two citing that the presence of mind and service of the two had brought fame to the Kerala State RTC.

Baiju and Gireesh, who were natives of Ernakulam district, were also actively involved in bringing flood relief materials contributed by various organisations in Bengaluru during the last two floods in Kerala, said a KSRTC employee.