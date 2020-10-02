Kerala: Doctor ends life, medical fraternity blames 'social media trial'

The medical fraternity in Kerala blames it on the 'social media trial' for a doctor ending life, suspected to be due to the mental stress caused after the death of a seven-year-old patient during surgery.

Dr Anoop Krishna, a 35-year-old orthopedic surgeon in Kollam, was found hanging with the vein of his arm severed in his house on Thursday.

Police sources said that prima facia it seems that the doctor took the extreme step following the mental stress caused by the death of a child under treatment at the private clinic run by Dr Krishna in Kollam city.

Seven-year-old Abhiyalekshmi, hailing from Kollam, died on September 23. She was undergoing surgery for a leg correction. The hospital authorities told her relatives that she suffered a cardiac arrest during the surgery and was rushed to another hospital, but died. But her relatives alleged of medical negligence and lodged a petition against Dr Krishna.

The hospital authorities and Dr Krishna's family members said that he was found to be under severe mental stress following the incident.

Meanwhile, IMA Kerala chapter vice-president Dr Sulphi N alleged that social media trial was the key reason for Dr Krishna to take the extreme step. He also said that the unfortunate incident of the child suffering cardiac arrest during surgery happens very rarely owing to anesthesia.

But Dr Krishna was accused of killing the child on social media. Such negative news was spread by some portals just for sake of gaining from the number of hits and views. He also sought action against those who carried out a baseless media trial.

A police probe was progressing both into the death of the child and the doctor.