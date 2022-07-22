Kerala edition of Congress's Chintan Shivir from July 23

The Kerala edition of Congress's Chintan Shivir will be held on July 23 and 24 mainly to chalk out strategies for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The two-day deliberation to be held in Kozhikode in north Kerala assume significance as Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to contest again from Wayanad in 2024.

The BJP is already eyeing Wayanad with union ministers and party top leaders visiting the constituency and highlighting the issues. Meanwhile, the CPM is making efforts to woo the Muslim vote bank that had favoured Rahul Gandhi in the last election.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that the Chintan Shivir would be a major turning point for the Congress in Kerala and help shape its future courses of action.

The two-day meet will be a closed-door affair. Rahul's participation was yet to be confirmed.