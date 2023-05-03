Kerala farmer ends life due to financial stress

A 55-year-old farmer ended his life in the Wayanad district in Kerala after facing substantial financial obligations.

Devassy of Padinjarathara ended his life by consuming poison. His relatives said he had financial obligations of over Rs 15 lakh as he took loans for agriculture and other personal needs.

He was into ginger and plantain cultivations and both products were suffering loss.

Police sources said the farmer was not facing any attachment notices. An investigation is on to ascertain the real cause of the death.