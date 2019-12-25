Kerala govt, Oppn unhappy with Guv for defending CAA

The BJP leader turned Kerala Governor, Arif Mohammad Khan, seems to have become a persona non grata for the ruling CPM-led left front and the Opposition Congress led United Democratic Front in Kerala as he defended CAA and NRC.

While the Congress withdrew an invitation extended to him to a function to commemorate death anniversary of Congress leader K Karunakaran in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, Kerala Law Minister and CPM central committee member A K Balan said on Wednesday that the Governor may keep off from making political statements.

However, the minister said that the government had not taken any decision whether to boycott programmes of the Governor or to keep him off from government programmes.

"Those who are holding Governor's position should decided whether they should make political statements or not. Former Kerala Governor P Sathasivam never made any political statement," said Mr. Balan.

Mr. Khan had stated that the CAA fulfilled the promise given by former Congress leaders. Owing to the resentment among the Congress leaders over this, an invitation extended to the Governor for a function to commemorate death anniversary of K Karunakaran was withdrawn in the last minute. Mr. Khan had expressed his displeasure over it on the social media and even extend any invitation to those opposed to his views for discussion.