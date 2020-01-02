Kerala Guv terms anti-CAA resolution void, row builds

An anti-CAA resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly the other day has further intensified the row between Kerala Governor and the ruling and Opposition parties in the state.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said on Thursday that there was no legal sanctity for the resolution passed jointly by the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front and the Opposition party, Congress-led United Democratic Front, in the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday.

Citizenship laws come under the purview of the centre and the state Assemblies have no powers over it, he said.

The CPM and the Congress came down heavily on the Governor for his pro-CAA stance.

While Kerala Law Minister A K Balan maintained that state Assemblies have every right to urge the centre to reconsider its decision, Congress MP from Kerala K Muraleedharan alleged that the Governor was acting as BJP's agent.

He also said that Khan should step down from the post of Governor or he would face strong protest otherwise.