Kerala in Onam fervour amidst concerns over Covid positivity rate

As Kerala celebrates 'Thiruvonam', the main day of the Onam festival, on Saturday, a jubilant mood is prevailing across the state despite the Covid situation remaining scary.

The relaxations in Covid lockdown norms just ahead of the festival bringing relief not only to the traders who were badly hit by the the lockdown that extended up to around three months, but for the people also as they are quite relieved from the locked down life.

Meanwhile, the anxiety of the health authorities is also going up as the Covid TPR of the state is witnessing upward trend over the last few days. It reached 16.94 which is the highest after May 29. The number of active case reached 1.82 lakhs as on Friday.

All commercial streets, markets and shops are witnessing considerable rush even as traders are maintaining that there was only a slight improvement in business.

'Onasadhya' (Onam feast), 'Attappookkalam' (floral carpet) and 'Onakodi' (new dress) are the integral parts of the festivity. The catering units used to make brisk business during Onam season as they used to get large number of orders for 'Onasadhya' at offices and housing colonies. But this time there is demand for home delivery of the packed 'Onasadhya' only. While floral carpets could be spotted at every nook and cranny of the state earlier, this time it is hard to find a floral carpet.

Mohammed Siddique, a trader at the popular Chalai market of Thiruvananthapuram city, said that only one-fourth of the usual Onam business was happening this time and hence it would not help in overcoming the deep financial crisis caused to the traders by the three month long lockdown.

As the Covid TPR is witnessing an upward trend, there is serious anxiety among the people, especially traders, that the state may be forced to go for another lockdown after the Onam festivity.