Kerala lifts Covid restrictions at hotels and theatres

Kerala lifts Covid restrictions at hotels and theatres

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Feb 27 2022, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2022, 22:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

Kerala government on Sunday decided to lift all restrictions imposed on cinema theatres and hotels and restaurants in the wake of Covid-19.

An official statement said that all theatres and hotels can accommodate customers as per the approved seating capacity. Upto 1,500 persons will be allowed at public functions subject to the ratio of 25 square feet per person.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Kerala
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Theatres
restaurants

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | European countries that depend on Russian gas

In Pics | European countries that depend on Russian gas

Ukrainian couple rush to marry amid Russian invasion 

Ukrainian couple rush to marry amid Russian invasion 

Ukraine crisis: Is the heroic ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ real?

Ukraine crisis: Is the heroic ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ real?

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has an impressive second day

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has an impressive second day

Why we dream about past loves

Why we dream about past loves

Organic wine slowly finding takers

Organic wine slowly finding takers

'Bheemla Nayak' day 2 box office collection report out

'Bheemla Nayak' day 2 box office collection report out

DH Toon | Vladimir Putin deadlier than coronavirus?

DH Toon | Vladimir Putin deadlier than coronavirus?

Gorakhnath Temple: Mutt with political clout

Gorakhnath Temple: Mutt with political clout

Ukraine crisis: Europe's dependence on Russian energy

Ukraine crisis: Europe's dependence on Russian energy

 