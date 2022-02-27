Kerala lifts Covid restrictions at hotels and theatres

Kerala government on Sunday decided to lift all restrictions imposed on cinema theatres and hotels and restaurants in the wake of Covid-19.
An official statement said that all theatres and hotels can accommodate customers as per the approved seating capacity. Upto 1,500 persons will be allowed at public functions subject to the ratio of 25 square feet per person.
