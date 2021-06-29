Kerala: Man gives 8-yr-old daughter beer, lands in jail

Kerala: Man gives 8-year-old daughter beer, lands in jail

A local court here remanded the accused for two weeks

PTI
PTI, Kasargod, Kerala,
  • Jun 29 2021, 13:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2021, 13:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly feeding his minor daughter beer at Hosdurg in this north Kerala district, police said on Tuesday. Radhakrishnan, a native of Thoyammal here, gave the alcoholic beverage to his eight-year-old daughter while consuming it himself at home on Sunday.

The child suddenly developed uneasiness and started throwing up, following which her mother rushed her to a nearby hospital. After being alerted by the hospital authorities, the police came to the spot and recorded the statement of the girl in her mother's presence.

"A case was registered and the father was arrested later based on her statement," a police official said. IPC 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, any stupefying, intoxicating or unwholesome drug, with intent to commit an offence) and Section 77 of Juvenile Justice Act were slapped against the man.

A local court here remanded the accused for two weeks.

