Kerala man kills wife after spat over brushing of teeth

IANS
IANS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 28 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2022, 22:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a shocking incident, a man in Kerala's Palakkad on Tuesday killed his wife after she objected to him kissing their infant son without brushing his teeth, police said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning when Deepika objected to her husband Avinash kissing their two-and-a-half-year-old son without brushing his teeth.

Soon a war of words broke out between the couple and in a fit of range, Avinash attacked Deepika with a knife.

Hearing her cries, the locals came to Deepika's rescue and she was quickly moved to a hospital near Perinthalmanna, but succumbed.

The police have taken Avinash into custody.

He was working in Bengaluru and had returned to Palakkad two months back.

India News
Kerala

