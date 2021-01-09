Kerala man shoots wife dead after argument, hangs self

In a shocking incident, a man shot dead his wife following an argument and allegedly died by suicide at nearby Kanathur on Saturday, police said. Forty four-year-old Vijayan pulled the trigger on his wife Baby (37) in a fit of anger after an argument and later resorted to the extreme step in the afternoon.

The woman, who was shot on the head, died on the spot. Soon after committing the crime, Vijayan hanged himself from a tree in the compound, police sources said. He used a country made gun to attack his wife, they said. A case was registered for unnatural death and investigation is on.