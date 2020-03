N Vijayan Pillai, a left-front MLA in Kerala representing the Chavara constituency in Kollam district, died on Sunday. The 69-year old leader was suffering from liver ailments.

Funeral will be held at his native place near Chavara on Monday. He contested as left-front candidate representing a faction of the CMP in 2016 and won the seat which was held by RSP since its formation. Hence, Vijayan Pillai's victory gained much attention. He was also a hotelier.