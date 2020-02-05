Kerala nun who protested against rape accused bishop facing moral allegations from church heads

A Catholic nun in Kerala, who took part in protests against a bishop accused of raping a nun, is facing moral allegations from the church heads.

Sister Lucy Kalapura of the Mananthavady diocese at Wayanad in Kerala was accused of staying at hotels and being with people who wanted to defame the church.

Bishop of Mananthavady diocese, Mar Jose Porunnedom, made the remarks in statement given to a local court in Wayanad.

Sister Lucy, who earlier took part in protests against rape accused former bishop of Jalandhar, Franco Mulakkal, was expelled from the convent by the Franciscan Clarist Congregation citing various charges including causing insult to the church by making false accusation against the church leadership.

The nun challenged this order in the court.

The court had sent notice to the bishop and FCC on the petition. The moral allegations against sister Lucy was made in the reply to the notice.

It alleged that in the last six months the sister was absent from the convent for 51 odd days and some times she stayed at hotels, attended meetings and had gone with people who wanted to defame the church. She wanted to lead an independent and indisciplined life. She repeatedly trashed the image and reputation of the congregation. Her actions does not suit to a nun, said the statement given before court.

Sister Lucy was suspended by FCC in October. Even as the church cited various charges, the sister alleged that she was being targeted for taking part in the stirs against Franco Mulakkal. After Vatican rejected her appeal, the nun also sought Pope Francis's intervention.

A police petition filed by the sister against six persons, including a priest of the diocese, alleging of defaming and insulting modesty was closed by the police earlier.