Kerala nuns protest against priest for 'hate speech'

While the row over 'narcotic jihad' remark of a bishop in Kerala was aggravating with political parties allegedly trying to take advantage of the communally sensitive issue, four nuns have staged protest against a Christian priest for allegedly making anti-Muslim remarks.

Nuns of a convent at Kuravilangad in Kottayam district, who earlier staged demonstration seeking action against rape accused Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal, had raised their voice against the alleged hate speech of a priest.

The nuns lead by Anupama K told reporters that the priest said during a service in the chapel at the Sr Francs Mission convent that the community members should boycott commercial enterprises run by Muslim community members. The nuns said that they raised objection against the speech and walked out of service.

Meanwhile, the row over 'narcotic jihad' remark of bishop of Pala in Kottayam district, Mar Joseph Kallarangatt, witnessed further political developments on Monday with a delegation of BJP leaders calling on the bishop offering support and BJP leader turned Goa governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and BJP Kerala state president K Surendran too backing the bishop.

Congress leaders alleged that the BJP was trying to take political advantage by creating a communal divide and accused the left-front government of not initiating any steps to curb it. Opposition leader V D Satheesan alleged that the left front could be having dubious political motives in remaining as spectators of the ongoing communally-toned debates over the 'narcotic jihad' remark.

Congress leaders also flayed the Goa governor as well as Union Minster of State for External Affairs V Muraleedhran for backing the bishop for the communally sensitive remark.

Though police petitions were filed against the Pala bishop for the communally sensitive remark that jihadis were trying to destroy non-Muslims through 'love jihad' and 'narcotic jihad', the police was yet to register any case. A police official in Kottayam said that preliminary probe into the petitions were progressing and only on the basis of that a decision would be taken on whether to register a case or not.

