Kerala Opposition demands education minister Bindu's resignation over reappointment of Kannur University V-C

The government-governor confrontation in Kerala has snowballed into a major political row with the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front demanding Higher Education Minister R Bindu's resignation for recommending the reappointment of Kannur University's vice-chancellor.

Close on the heels of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan citing political interventions as the reason for reappointment, a letter written by the Higher Education Minister, who is also the pro-chancellor of the universities, to the Governor recommending reappointment of Kannur University vice-chancellor Gopinath Raveendran has caused a row.

Also Read — Kerala's ruling Left takes on Governor over university row

In his letter to the CM, the Governor had specifically cited political pressure for reappointing Raveendran. However, the CM maintained that the governor was not pressurised in this regard.

While Opposition leader VD Satheesan of Congress demanded the minister's resignation, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said he would move Lokayukta against the minister for nepotism. Various political outfits also staged protest marches against the minister.

The fresh developments came as a fresh blow to the ruling CPM, as minister Bindu is the wife of party senior leader and Left Democratic Front convenor A Vijayaraghavan.

Moreover, the move to reappoint Raveendran came close on the heels of a move to appoint Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's private secretary and CPM leader KK Ragesh's wife as an assistant professor in the university. The move was learnt to be kept in abeyance following the ongoing row.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: