Kerala oppn seeks minister's resignation in varsity row

Kerala Opposition demands education minister Bindu's resignation over reappointment of Kannur University V-C

While the governor cited political pressure, CM Pinarayi Vijayan denied the government's role in the move

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 14 2021, 20:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 20:56 ist
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI File Photo

The government-governor confrontation in Kerala has snowballed into a major political row with the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front demanding Higher Education Minister R Bindu's resignation for recommending the reappointment of Kannur University's vice-chancellor.

Close on the heels of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan citing political interventions as the reason for reappointment, a letter written by the Higher Education Minister, who is also the pro-chancellor of the universities, to the Governor recommending reappointment of Kannur University vice-chancellor Gopinath Raveendran has caused a row.

Also Read — Kerala's ruling Left takes on Governor over university row

In his letter to the CM, the Governor had specifically cited political pressure for reappointing Raveendran. However, the CM maintained that the governor was not pressurised in this regard. 

While Opposition leader VD Satheesan of Congress demanded the minister's resignation, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said he would move Lokayukta against the minister for nepotism. Various political outfits also staged protest marches against the minister.

The fresh developments came as a fresh blow to the ruling CPM, as minister Bindu is the wife of party senior leader and Left Democratic Front convenor A Vijayaraghavan.

Moreover, the move to reappoint Raveendran came close on the heels of a move to appoint Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's private secretary and CPM leader KK Ragesh's wife as an assistant professor in the university. The move was learnt to be kept in abeyance following the ongoing row.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

kannur
Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

 