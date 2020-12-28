Kerala Police arrest 41, crack down on social media groups promoting child pornography

Crackdown on child pornography: Kerala Police arrest 41

Close to 600 raids were conducted by the Kerala police as part of its special drive against child pornography

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 28 2020, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2020, 13:15 ist
Credit: Getty Images/Representative Image

The Kerala Police arrested 41 persons in its special drive against child pornography. Those arrested include youths working as professionals, suspected to be involved in child trafficking.

A total of 339 cases were registered and 392 devices including computers and hard disks were seized in raids conducted in 596 locations on Sunday. Many pictures and videos found were that of local children in the age group of six to 15, said ADGP Manoj Abraham.

The police action codenamed Operation P-Hunt 20.3 was carried out by the Kerala Police Countering Child Sexual Exploitation team under Cyberdome.

Abraham, who is in charge of Cyberdome, said that online crime against children witnessed an increase during the lockdown. The Interpol had also raised alerts against it.

The culprits were traced using hi-tech tools and identifying social media groups with more than 400 members. The highest number of places raided were in Thiruvananthapuram, 58, followed by 50 each at Malappuram and Kannur districts.

