Kerala protests for release of Bengaluru blast accused

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Kerala staged a demonstration in front of the government secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday urging the Kerala government to initiate steps for the release of party founder leader Abdul Nasser Madani who is an accused in the 2008 Bengaluru blast case.

Various leaders of the ruling left-front in Kerala who spoke at the demonstration maintained that keeping Madhani in custody for long years without being found guilty amounted to denial of basic rights. PDP leader Poonthura Siraj said that Madhani's health was deteriorating and hence the Kerala government should take steps to ensure good treatment to him. He is now under treatment at a hospital on Bengaluru.

Madhani was jailed for nine years till 2007 in connection with Coimbatore blast case and was later acquitted. He was held by the Bengaluru police in 2010 August in connection with 2008 Bengaluru blast case. Though he was granted bail owing to health issues, he could not go out of Bengaluru.