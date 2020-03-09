Kerala reports 6th coronavirus case as 3-year-old tests positive

A three-year-old has been tested positive for coronavirus infection at Kochi in Kerala, taking the total number of infected persons in the state to six.

According to a statement from the Kerala Health Department, the child, along with his parents, reached the Kochi International Airport from Italy, via Dubai, on March 7.

During the medical screening at the airport, the child was found to be having fever and hence all three were shifted to the hospital isolation ward. While the test result of the child confirmed coronavirus infection, the test results of the parents were still awaited. Details of all passengers who reached Kochi by the flight was being collected for tests and isolation.

Meanwhile, a group of foreigners who turned up for offering 'pongala' (preparing sweet dishes as offering to goddess) festival of the Attukal Devi Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday were sent back to their hotels by the district administration. The government had instructed that foreigners and those having any sorts of symptoms of COVID-19 should keep off from the festival in which lakhs of devotees are participating.