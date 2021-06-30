Kochi Metro Rail service to resume from July 1

Kochi Metro Rail service to resume from July 1

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • Jun 30 2021, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 22:33 ist
Kochi Metro.Credit: Twitter/@MetroRailKochi

The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) on Wednesday announced resumption of services from July 1 with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol. In a tweet, the KMRL said the service would resume from 8 AM to 8 PM after 53 days.

The trains were not operated due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown. KMRL officials said steps, including cleaning and sanitation of the metro premises, would be taken to prevent the spread of the virus. Other safety measures such as thermal scanning of passengers would be taken to check their temperatures before entering the station. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kochi
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Kerala

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists find new beetle in 230-million-year-old poop

Scientists find new beetle in 230-million-year-old poop

Seoul using AI to detect, prevent suicide on bridges

Seoul using AI to detect, prevent suicide on bridges

Astronomers thrill at comet flying into solar system

Astronomers thrill at comet flying into solar system

Raj Kaushal Funeral: Family, friends bid tearful adieu

Raj Kaushal Funeral: Family, friends bid tearful adieu

'Cold Case' movie review: A major disappointment

'Cold Case' movie review: A major disappointment

 