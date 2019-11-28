Lady vet doctor murdered, her body burnt near highway

A veterinary doctor stranded near a toll plaza on Wednesday night was allegedly raped and murdered by unknown persons near Shadnagar late on Wednesday night. Her charred body was found on Thursday morning.

The victim had parked her scooter near a toll plaza and went on a cab. When she returned to her scooter, she found that one of the tyres was punctured. In a phone call to her sister, she reportedly said that some people offered to help her but she was afraid of taking it. Her sister advised her to either stay near the toll plaza or to leave the crippled vehicle there and return home on a cab.

According to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar, the lady vet doctor left for Kollur where she works and didn't return home. Her father saw the news on TV and rushed to the spot.

Police are suspecting truck drivers' role behind the incident. They are scanning the CCTV footage of the toll plaza for clues. Her charred body was found 50 meters away from the toll plaza. A liquor bottle and parts of her dress were also found near the spot. The search for the culprits is on.