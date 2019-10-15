Leaving BJP fold a mistake: Chandrababu Naidu

For the first time after the debacle in the recent elections, the Telugu Desam Party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has openly agreed that severing ties with BJP was a mistake.

The revelation came at a party meeting the coastal district of Visakhapatnam. In several closed-door meetings, Naidu also had expressed similar kind of thoughts with regard to going with the Congress in the Telangana elections, where both the parties suffered humiliation at the hands of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Read more: Leaving BJP fold a mistake, admits Chandrababu Naidu