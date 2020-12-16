Left Front gets upper hand in Kerala local body polls

Nearly four hours after the counting of the Kerala local body polls began, the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) has an upper hand.

While the LDF is leading in four corporations, including Thiruvananthapuram, Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is leading in two including Kochi. In Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur corporations, the BJP-led NDA is putting up a tight fight against LDF and UDF respectively.

Of the 86 municipalities, UDF is leading in around 40, LDF in 35, and NDA in two, including Palakkad municipality, which was the lone municipality in Kerala where BJP was in power in Kerala. Now the saffron party is emerging as the largest party in the Pandalam municipality in Pathanamthitta which could be an impact of the row over the Sabarimala issue on women's entry.

LDF is leading in ten of the 14 municipalities and UDF in four. Of the 152 block panchayats, LDF is leading in 105 and UDF in 45. Of the 908 grama panchayats, LDF was leading in around 455 while UDF in around 370 and NDA in around 30.

The trends show that the LDF, which is in power in Kerala, did not suffer much impact of the anti-incumbency factor despite many serious allegations prevailing against the government. While the Congress-led UDF could not take much advantage of the anti-incumbency factor, the BJP could marginally improve its position in many parts of Kerala and even opened accounts in many local bodies in North Kerala.

The CPM faced a major embarrassment in Thiruvananthapuram corporation as its current major K Sreekumar was defeated. BJP's state leader B Gopalakrishnan was defeated in Thrissur corporation where the BJP is putting up a hard fight. Congress's mayor candidate in Kochi N Venugopal lost to BJP by one vote.

Rajya Sabha MP Jose K Mani led faction of Kerala Congress (M) that recently parted ways with the UDF and joined the LDF received a shot in the arm as the LDF made major strides in Kerala Congress (M)'s strongholds in Kottayam and Idukki districts and was also emerging as the largest party in Pala municipality which was with UDF over many decades.