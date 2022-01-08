Letter backs allegation that Kerala University rejected proposal for D.Litt to President

The allegations that Kerala University rejected a proposal of the Governor, who is also the chancellor of the university, to award honorary D.Litt to President Ram Nath Kovind became stronger on Saturday with a letter said to be written by the university vice-chancellor to the governor surfacing.

It allegedly confirmed that Governor Arif Mohammad Khan had recommended conferring an honorary D.Litt degree on President Ram Nath Kovind.

The letter also revealed that the VC, instead of convening a Syndicate meeting to decide on the matter, had merely "discussed" it with some Syndicate members and informed the Governor that the University Syndicate had turned down the proposal.

"... After returning, I have discussed with several members of Syndicate about the matter of conferring D.Litt Degree to his excellency the President of India. The members of the Syndicate turn (sic) it down," the handwritten letter dated December 7, 2021, read, according to news agency PTI.

The fresh allegation had surfaced as part of the ongoing row between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the CPM-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala over alleged political pressure on the Governor for postings.

Also read: Proposal for D.Litt to President by Kerala University allegedly rejected

Congress senior leader and former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had alleged that the Governor's recommendation to award honorary D.Litt to the President was rejected by the university.

The government and the university authorities have been maintaining a silence over the issue. The Governor also did not make any direct comments in this regard but had stated that the issues between him and the government even involved matters affecting the nation's integrity and nation's prestige.

The Government and university authorities are silent on the matter.

Check out latest videos from DH: